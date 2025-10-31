The Toronto Blue Jays are just one game away from winning the 2025 World Series. They'll have an opportunity to close things out at Game 6 at home.

But no matter how the series concludes, Toronto's star power has certainly risen. To Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic though, the Blue Jays' appeal has never faltered. When it comes to signing big name free agents, he believes the Jays will be in the mix with or without a World Series.

“The Blue Jays yes, in recent years have had trouble getting the big free agents,” Rosenthal said. “But there have been reasons for that in each case. It wasn't necessarily a statement on the Blue Jays or Toronto that those players chose to go elsewhere.”

“It's not like this place is undesirable, in fact it's one of the great cities in the world,” he continued. “Its got everything you want. It shouldn't be a problem for the Blue Jays to attract stars regardless.”

The Blue Jays missed out on big name free agents such as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Juan Soto. But Rosenthal believes they simply preferred to play in Los Angeles, the former two, and New York, the latter. Toronto is still deemed as a premier free agency location in Rosenthal's eyes.

To the Jays' credit, they have managed to bring in plenty of big names. Players such as Kevin Gausman, George Springer and Jeff Hoffman have played crucial roles in leading their team to their World Series. After this run, it seems unlikely that Toronto would take their foot off the gas.

But the Blue Jays won't concern themselves with free agency until a resolution in the World Series comes. Even that won't change how free agents view Toronto, according to Rosenthal.