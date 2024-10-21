Former Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre, entering his second season with the Philadelphia 76ers, told an interesting story about his years with the Hornets and Michael Jordan, the team’s former head of basketball operation. As the 76ers adapt to Joel Embiid’s new regimen, Oubre reflected on his time in Charlotte and Jordan’s immediate impact on the team on a recent episode of “Podcast P with Paul George,” presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Oubre and his new 76ers teammate George talked about Jordan’s mere presence on players’ minds whenever the six-time NBA champion showed up around the Hornets players, especially during scrimmages.

“Mike came in, and his presence was felt every single time he would come in because you knew either we were in trouble or he just wanted to motivate us. So you were always just bracing yourself for the wisdom that he was about to give us,” Oubre said. “He came to one game — I [forget] who we played. I shot a three. I can’t tell you if I made it or missed it, but it was terrible timing and ball situation. We were up. I was trying to dagger these fools, trying to win and be the hero. I shot it.

“I don’t know what happened after that, but I did come to the sideline after a timeout, and he smacked me in the back of the head,” Oubre concluded.

After Oubre’s story, George immediately refers to former Hornets guard Malik Monk, who received the same treatment, which Kelly views as an act of endearment.

“Yeah, I got Malik Monk’ed. But he only shows tough love to the people he really loves,” Oubre added. “So, I kind of just buckled down and locked in after that.”

After posting a 423-600 record in 13 years and ranking 26 out of 30 throughout those 13 years, Michael Jordan sold most of his stake in August 2023.

Joel Embiid’s ‘new normal’ in 76ers practice amid injury concerns

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid will not play on the second night of back-to-back sets throughout 2024-25. Hall of Fame forward Kevin Garnett blasted the 76ers’ new plan for Embiid, which won’t change Philly’s approach to the ninth NBA season of its injury-plagued seven-time All-Star’s career.

The 76ers kept Embiid out of practices throughout training camp and will continue to do so before the start of the regular season, per ClutchPoints’ Sam DiGiovanni.

“I would say he’s gonna be very limited in that stuff as the new normal,” Nurse said. “I think that he’s moving pretty good. He’s getting a lot of work in. He’s out there in 60, 70 percent of team practice until we get to the real physical stuff.”

Kelly Oubre and the 76ers will host the Milwaukee Bucks on opening night this Wednesday.