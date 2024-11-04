When the Philadelphia 76ers face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, Paul George will be in the presence of his former team. Following a rough fallout, George said that there weren’t any hard feelings. Bygones are bygones now and the Los Angeles native is excited for the homecoming.

In the latest episode of Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, George said that he's looking forward to going back to Los Angeles and seeing the new arena, the Intuit Dome, and all the teammates, coaches and staffers he used to spend his days with.

“Well, it'll be new feelings, it being a new arena that I'm entering. Like, there's no ties to this arena. There's ties to the organization and that fan base and people that are still in the front office, people that are still on the coaching staff, people that are in the training room,” George said. “There's still gonna be a lot of ties there. As it always is returning to familiar places, it's always gonna be emotional because you spent so much time with these people and you've really learned, counted them and looked at them as family. It'll definitely have some emotional touch to it.”

Paul George excited to face Clippers in return to Los Angeles

George said he’s excited to see everyone again, name-dropping former teammates Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell and Bones Hyland, former coaches Tyronn Lue and Brian Shaw and former trainers Maggie Bryant and Daniel Shapiro.

The podcast episode was recorded before George was put on track to make his return, so he wasn’t sure if he would get the chance to play against his old team. Now that he's been upgraded to questionable and is seeking to make his season debut in the prior game against the Phoenix Suns, PG should be able to take the court against the Clippers.

“It'll be fun on that aspect, to compete against those guys,” George said. The 76ers are 1-4 entering their matchup with Phoenix, so they’ll really need all the wins they can get. Especially in PG's return to LA, they will be extra motivated.