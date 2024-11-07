New Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George has what some people would call a “revenge game” on Wednesday night as he plays his old team, the Los Angeles Clippers. George is in his first season in Philadelphia after signing there in the offseason once contract talks between he and the Clippers stalled out.

George left Los Angeles before he got the chance to play in the brand-new Intuit Dome, as a home player at least. Still, he didn't have to wait long to get a chance to lace them up in Steve Ballmer's brand new arena. Before his Intuit Dome debut, George showed up looking stylish.

George is playing just his second game of the season after injuring his knee in the preseason, causing him to miss the team's first five games. The 76ers will be thankful to have George back in the lineup alongside Tyrese Maxey while they try to navigate the absence of Joel Embiid, who was recovering from his own knee injury before he was suspended for an altercation with a reporter.

The 76ers have struggled without their two stars to start the season, and Maxey has been forced to try to make do with a makeshift rotation. Entering Wednesday night, Philadelphia is just 1-5 and is really struggling without Embiid in the lineup. It's still far too early in the season to say that the 76ers are in danger of falling out of the playoff picture, especially with Embiid's return on the horizon, but they certainly want to stop digging themselves a hole in the standings.

George had a quiet game in his 76ers debut on Monday night, finishing with just 15 points on 4-for-14 shooting in a close loss to the Phoenix Suns. George couldn't quite find his range from the outside, making one three-pointer in seven attempts.

The Clippers also badly miss George at the start of this season as well as they await Kawhi Leonard's return from his knee injury. Los Angeles is depending a ton on the production of James Harden on offense, with Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac pitching in. They are currently 3-4, so Wednesday night's matchup is pivotal for both teams.