The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their slate of preseason games against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a matchup at the Wells Fargo Arena in Iowa on Friday night. Paul George will make his first appearance with the Sixers but Joel Embiid is not slated to play, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Pompey noted that Embiid is not with the Sixers as they begin traveling for preseason. They opened it up with a rousing victory over the NBL's New Zealand Breakers and now will face not just NBA-level competition but one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Tip-off for the showdown between the 76ers and Wolves in Des Moines is scheduled for 7:00 P.M. EST.

George and Embiid sat out the 76ers' preseason opener while the rest of the roster was available. The new star is excited to get going with his new squad, even if he won’t yet play with one of his new co-stars.

“I think the character here, everybody's on the same page. It's a real brotherhood,” George said at media day. “You could tell guys enjoy playing with one another on this squad. I think [my] first impression was this is gonna be a fun year.”

In training camp, George stood out in large part because of his defense, though his offense will play a major part for his new team, too. He and Tyrese Maxey will get the chance to play together, though he still has yet to suit up next to Embiid, who will make the transition to a new situation easier because of the friendship they have built through their shared time in the All-Star game.

In Minnesota's first preseason game, Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle did not play. After playing the Timberwolves in the home of Minnesota's G League affiliate, the 76ers will face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Saturday night.