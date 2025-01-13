It's been a strenuous 2024-25 campaign for Philadelphia 76ers veteran Paul George. Pairing him with the 2023 MVP Joel Embiid and All-Star Tyrese Maxey has failed to meet expectations. Embiid's missed a handful of games due to injuries, the 76ers are below .500 with a 15-22 record, and George is posting 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. It's a significant decline from last year's numbers (22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists). Perhaps it's a reason for Paul's surprising response to if he's deserving of a Hall of Fame nod.

The Basketball Hall of Fame came up during a recent episode of Podcast P, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“I don’t know. I think I’m good with or without,” George said. “Obviously, you want the work and the longevity part of it to withstand the test of time and be able to be a part of that Hall of Fame.”

“If it happens it happens it happens, if it doesn’t it doesn’t,” George said. “I think I had a generation of kids that enjoyed the way I played the game. My prime years, how I played the game, how I impacted the game, and that’s enough for me man. I’m going to continue to share and give back to the next generation of kids.”

Despite reaching the conference finals three times as the closest he's come to winning an NBA title, George is a nine-time All-Star named to five All-NBA Third Teams and one All-NBA First Team. He also made four All-Defensive Teams. Paul's undoubtedly a lock to make the Hall.

Paul George's bored admission will have 76ers fans furious

6ers76ers veteran Paul George isn't a fan of playing center. With injuries to All-Star Joel Embiid and his backup center Andre Drummond, George admitted he doesn't like the 76ers' small-ball approach.

“It’s different. I’m used to scrapping and running around and chasing and fighting through screens,” George said. “To be honest, I’m bored playing the five. It just doesn’t do enough for me. But, I think, being mindful of my ability to clog the middle and kind of help, cut off passing lanes and driving lanes and kind of battle with the bigs, is what Nick [Nurse] sees in that style. But again, I enjoy chasing the little guys and matching up against wing offensive players.”

