Tyrese Maxey sits beside Allen Iverson in 76ers history.

Tyrese Maxey proved that he deserved to be an All-Star once again. Without Joel Embiid, he was able to carry the Philadelphia 76ers to a narrow win over Lauri Markkanen's Utah Jazz. They had a rough third quarter but he clutched up and stepped up for his squad. His insane 50-piece even got him to a record that only Allen Iverson has touched.

The 76ers got a big boost from Tyrese Maxey who knocked down 17 out of his 27 shots to score 51 points. All of these buckets were notched without a single turnover in his stat sheet for the night. This now makes him only the second person in 76ers history along with Allen Iverson to achieve such a feat, per Stathead.

Maxey and Iverson are also the last two 76ers guards to notch more than 50 points in a single game. All of those shots were valuable for them to get the win. Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 10 rebounds to help the Jazz get back into striking distance. A total of six Jazz players blazed up to get double-digit scoring numbers to make the game tighter as well.

However, the 76ers supporting cast also showed up to join the scoring barrage. Tobias Harris had 28 points and seven assists of his own while Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded 16 points. These were enough to get them the win with a scoreline of 124 to 127. There is still a lot of work to do in figuring out their rotations and touches now that Joel Embiid will be sidelined. But, Maxey shows great promise in leading this team despite the injury bug.