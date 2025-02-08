To say the Philadelphia 76ers' season is not going as planned would be a massive understatement, and last night, frustration spill over into the team bench.

In the midst of a 125-112 loss to the Detroit Pistons, cameras caught a tense moment between Kelly Oubre Jr. and Joel Embiid after surrendering a fast-break bucket. Down nearly 20, the two Sixers began yelling at each other shortly after returning to the sideline, with Oubre, in particular, appearing very angry at the big man. The players eventually hugged it out, and Oubre cracked a smile before the game resumed.

After the loss, Oubre spoke with the media about the argument.

“Listen, man, anything between me and Joel is nothing,” Oubre said, via the Inquirer's Keith Pompey. “We’re brothers in real life. I’ve been knowing him way before I even got to the league and he even got to the league. We both are super fierce competitors. And we both really come from nothing.

“So whenever we get at it or anything like that, it’s all in the competitive nature of the game. We’re talking about just being better, each other. We kind of need that as a team to show some passion and show that we really want this. That’s all it was. It’s nothing. I still love my brother the same and vice versa.”

With Friday's loss to Detroit, the 76ers are now 20-31 on the season and have lost four of their last five games.

Entering the season, there were high expectations for Philadelphia, which signed Paul George away from the Los Angeles Clippers and Caleb Martin from the Miami Heat to team up with former MVP Embiid and rising star Tyrese Maxey. Injuries, however, immediately nixed any chance of early-season chemistry-building.

Since even before the season began, Embiid has struggled with various ailments, which has limited the big man to just 15 of the team's 51 games. George and Martin have also already missed nearly 20 games this year, often leaving Maxey, Oubre, and the other Sixers to try to pick up considerable slack.

As it stands, Philadelphia is in 11th in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 games behind the 10th-place Chicago Bulls for the final Play-In spot.