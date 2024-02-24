PHILADELPHIA — When the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time since they squared off in the first week of the season, a lot of familiar faces will reunite. Doc Rivers and Patrick Beverley will face off with their prior team. Tyrese Maxey will see his former coach and veteran teammate.
“I'm not gonna be worried about it too much,” Maxey said of seeing Rivers. “Of course, knowing me, I'm gonna make some jokes with him and laugh a little bit. But honestly, I'm focused on the task at hand.” The task, of course, is picking up a win.
Maxey spent the first three seasons of his career under Rivers, growing into a fringe star despite hitting a few snags along the way. Rivers bringing him off the bench did him no favors last season, nor did using the 6-foot-2 guard in the dunker spot. But Maxey's role did improve each season, setting the stage for his All-Star campaign this season. He continues to voice admiration for his first NBA head coach when asked about the time they spent together.
“It was great. I appreciate Doc. I really do,” Maxey said. “I think one thing that I do appreciate him for is early in my career, like my rookie year, he made me earn my spot. And that's gonna go a long way for me. I feel like I was good enough to play he was able to humble me and make me earn my spot.”
Maxey recalled a time during his rookie season when Rivers told him that, despite his lack of playing time, he would win the 76ers a playoff game. He got his chance in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks, playing 29 minutes — by far the most he had played in any game that series — while scoring 16 points, recording seven rebounds and playing strong defense on Trae Young.
While the 76ers went on to lose the series — a result that spawned in large part because of Rivers' ineptitude — that game was the beginning of Maxey being a big-time player on the team. He became a starter the next season and has grown from the third option into the second. For the time being, amid Joel Embiid's injury recovery, he's the lead guy.
When Rivers landed the Bucks' head coaching job, Maxey congratulated him but said that the focus remains on his team and what they have to do to win. The 76ers picking up a win over Milwaukee, who is 4-7 under Rivers, would go a long way in their quest to stay near the top of the conference standings.
Meanwhile, Cam Payne, who was involved in the trade that sent Beverley to Milwaukee, put his thoughts on facing his former team much more succinctly.
“It's turnt,” he said bluntly. “It's turnt. It’s turnt. Let’s get it. Let's get it.”
The intensity will be mutual between the two sides. Beverley has not been shy in taking jabs at the 76ers following the trade, saying that the Bucks care more about winning and that he's going to go right at Kyle Lowry, Philly's new backup point guard. However, he clarified on his podcast that the lack of a desire to win came from the team's “upper management” and that his comments “had nothing to do with any player.”
Maxey greatly enjoyed his time as a teammate of Beverley. The intense, fiery veteran was always one to praise Maxey and make sure he stayed on his A-game.
“I talk to him all the time,” Maxey said. “I mean, sometimes when I'm playing Call of Duty, he joins my party and talks noise and whatever. He'll shoot me a text or he'll slide up on one of my Instagram stories and say something about how he's gonna lock me up or whatever.
“But I love Pat Bev, though,” he continued. “Like, honestly, it just comes with the business. It sucks, you know what I'm saying? You get close to people but I think those are lifelong friendships and I feel like he's made it to where I can call him if I need anything and I definitely will do that. I will definitely chop it up. I'm pretty sure he's gonna bring high energy — we know who Pat Bev is — and I'm pretty sure he'll bring us a lot of laughs and a lot of joy.”
When the game tips off, Beverley will no doubt be ready to go. The 76ers will have to adopt the same energy as they look to take down Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and company.