The injury status for Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey has been downgraded to questionable for Game 2 against the New York Knicks.
A team official said that Maxey is dealing with an illness. The All-Star guard was not present at the team's pregame shootaround at Madison Square Garden.
Sixers shootaround is now underway pic.twitter.com/M4wFZtMBnS
— Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) April 22, 2024
Tyrese Maxey recorded a game-high 33 points, four assists, two rebounds and two blocks in the 76ers' Game 1 loss to the Knicks. The 76ers guard did a great job staying aggressive alongside Joel Embiid and provided Philly with some crucial scoring and hustle plays.
The 76ers lost Game 1 by a final score of 111-104 as Embiid dealt with an injury scare. The big man played in the second half after a hard fall on his left leg near the end of the first half. Nick Nurse said that Embiid felt “pretty good” the day after Game 1, though he is still listed as questionable for Game 2 along with Maxey.
Tyrese Maxey listed as questionable for Game 2 of 76ers vs. Knicks series
Philadelphia is looking to keep up with New York's tenacious rebounding and find a way to stay effective in the minutes that Embiid sits. If Maxey is unable to play, the 76ers will be stuck with extremely limited options to lead the way. Although Maxey struggled to lead Embiid-less lineups in Game 1, his dynamic scoring and playmaking give Philly someone to play through.
Embiid (left knee injury recovery) is also listed as questionable on the NBA injury report while De'Anthony Melton (back injury recovery) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) have been ruled out. New York star Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery) is also out.
Tip-off for Game 2 is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST. The Sixers will look to even the series up and hope that Maxey, who was recently named one of three finalists for the Most Improved Player award, will be available to play.
This story will be updated with more information.