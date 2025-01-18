ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick for today's NBA slate as we head back to the Eastern Conference for this matchup between familiar foes. The Philadelphia 76ers (15-24) will visit the Indiana Pacers (23-19) with their season series tied at 1-1. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers currently occupy the 11-spot in the East, most recently falling 125-119 to the New York Knicks. The loss marked their four-straight defeat as they've gone just 3-7 over their last 10 games. They'll be looking to bounce back against the rivaled Pacers as the sizable betting underdogs.

The Indiana Pacers are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, defeating the Detroit Pistons 111-100 in their last game. They're one of the NBA's hottest teams at the moment going 8-2 over their last 10 games and beating the 76ers 121-107 during their last meeting. They'll look to defend home court as betting favorites.

Here are the 76ers-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Pacers Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +9.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +320

Indiana Pacers: -9.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -405

Over: 225. (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Pacers

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Net, NBA League Pass

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers are back in disarray after seeing a short stretch of sustained success with Joel Embiid active in the lineup. Well, Embiid has once again been absent from the lineup and will be out for another week due to swelling in his knee. While the 76ers are managing to remain competitive behind the efforts of Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, the consistency with their franchise star coming in and out of the lineup has ultimately hurt this team more than it's helped.

The 76ers seriously lack production on the defensive end without Embiid and aside from his size, they don't have much depth to offer a similar look in the paint. With two starters and three bench players officially listed as ‘out', the 76ers are scrambling to find bodies to throw into the game and remain competitive. It doesn't seem as though things will get much better in the coming games, but they're certainly happy to see the All-Star break on the horizon and getting some much-needed rest.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers have been playing extremely well over the last 10 games and we're seeing Tyrese Haliburton return to his playoff-level performances from a year ago. Over the last 10 games, he's averaging 20.5 PPG, 9 APG, and 3.9 RPG. After carrying the scoring load for much of the early season, we're seeing him return to a much more facilitating role and spreading the ball around while pushing it in transition. They're a far better team when he's playing like so and they'll certainly look to run the 76ers off their home floor in this one.

While the 76ers own the last 10 games in the head-to-head series, Indiana has managed to go 6-4 ATS and they're playing behind a 11-7 record at home. Pascal Siakam should see some opening in driving to the paint and Myles Turner should be free to work the paint and grab a game-high total in rebounds without Embiid on the floor.

Final 76ers-Pacers Prediction & Pick

Both teams are trending in opposite directions and we haven't liked what we've seen from Philadelphia over the last four games. The Pacers, on the other hand, are playing at a high-pace and spreading the ball around effectively. The 76ers have been leading this 10-game head-to-head series, but it's Indiana that comes into this one with all the momentum.

The Pacers are 21-20 ATS this season and with all the injuries to the 76ers roster, the Pacers have to be our pick to cover the spread in this one.

Final 76ers-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -9.5 (-114)