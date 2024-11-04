ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with our final betting prediction and pick of Monday's NBA slate as we head back out West for this next showdown. The Philadelphia 76ers (1-4) will take on the Phoenix Suns (5-1) as both teams ride opposite streaks heading into this one. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Suns prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers are last in the Atlantic Division after notching just one win over the Pacers so far this season. They've lost back-to-back games against the Pistons and Grizzlies while they await the return of Joel Embiid to action. They'll look for their first win as the betting underdogs.

The Phoenix Suns are currently leading the Pacific Division and have won four consecutive games heading into this one. They've won each of their last three by single-digits and have proven to be a resilient group to start the season, so expect them to continue covering the spread and exceeding expectations to open the year.

Here are the 76ers-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Suns Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +7 (-108)

Moneyline: +245

Phoenix Suns: -7 (-112)

Moneyline: -300

Over: 223.5 (-108)

Under: 223.5 (-112)

How To Watch 76ers vs Suns

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET/ 7:15 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to be without Joel Embiid and Paul George for the unforeseeable future as both try to return from nagging injuries. There's been a ton of speculation surrounding the health of Joel Embiid and the 76ers organization was recently find with falsifying his injury status ahead of games. They haven't found much production otherwise as Tyrese Maxey remains the only player on their roster averaging more than 20 points per game with his 29.8 mark.

We should expect Maxey to continue carrying the scoring load for this team as Kelly Oubre Jr. tries to bring his totals up as well. Both Kyle Lowry and Andre Drummond serve as veteran presences on this lineup, but they're far more concerned with facilitating the offense and focusing on grabbing rebounds. This team will continue to struggled on the offensive end until they can return Embiid and George's efficient numbers from there.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns have been a buzzsaw to start the season and this offense looks like one of the best in the West with Bradley Beal healthy and putting together full minutes. Kevin Durant has also been a model of efficiency to start the season with a 51.9% mark from the field and 44.1% accuracy from deep range. Devin Booker is also looking like his usual self and has been very aggressive in chasing his shots through this early point of the season.

With Bradley Beal listed as day-to-day ahead of this game, we could see Royce O'Neale step into a starting spot once again. He's been solid with 9.2 PPG and 6.8 RPG while filling in for injured teammates, so expect him to be a big part of this defense in grabbing rebounds and helping with some size along the perimeters. His matchup shouldn't be a difficult one and the Suns should continue to have the advantage over lesser lineups like the one they'll face here.

Final 76ers-Suns Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game given the betting lines despite Philadelphia fans still awaiting the return of their two franchise stars. Both Joel Embiid and Paul George are one of the best defensive All-Stars in the Eastern Conference and they leave a massive hole to be filled in the 76ers lineup. They'll have to be virtually perfect against a Phoenix team that doesn't squander too many possessions and is always settling for the best shot available.

The Suns will certainly have the scoring advantages here with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant both playing at a high level. If they're able to find their scoring groove early and see some shots go in, they should combine for another high total as the Suns will be expected to play this game with the lead. From there, expect them to continue their successful offense as this Philadelphia team will have trouble keeping up throughout all four quarters.

While the Suns have gone just 2-4 ATS this season, the 76ers are just 1-4 ATS and have won just once on the road. The Suns are a perfect 3-0 when playing at home this season and they're 4-0 when listed as the betting favorites. The have too much firepower on offense at the moment for this Sixers team to keep up, so let's roll with the Suns to win this game and cover the betting spread.

Final 76ers-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -7 (-112)