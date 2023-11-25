We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a 76ers-Thunder prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center on Saturday. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a 76ers-Thunder prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The 76ers lost 112-99 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last contest. Initially, things started badly as they trailed 37-20 at the end of the first quarter while also trailing 57-49 at halftime. But they could not rally to win. Unfortunately, Joel Embiid did not play as he dealt with hip injuries. Marcus Morris Sr. was the leader in scoring, having 16 points while shooting 6 for 12. Also, De'Anthony Melton added 16 points. Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey had 16 points while going 7 for 19 but missed all five 3-point shots. Tobias Harris had 15 points. Overall, the Sixers shot 39.1 percent, going only 21.9 percent from the 3-point line. The 76ers also shot just 80 percent from the free-throw line.

The Thunder defeated the Chicago Bulls 116-102. Amazingly, it was a good start as they led 26-14 after one quarter and 50-39 at halftime. They maintained the lead for the win. Significantly, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with a big game, nabbing 40 points and 12 assists. Chet Holmgren added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Additionally, Isaiah Joe had 20 points off the bench. The Thunder shot 49.3 percent from the field, including 37.9 percent from the 3-point line. Furthermore, they shot 81.6 percent from the free-throw line. The Thunder won the battle of the boards 45-35. Also, they blocked 12 shots.

The Thunder lead the all-time series 72-71. Ultimately, the Sixers swept the Thunder last season. They have won five in a row in this series and are 6-4 in 10 games in the series.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Thunder Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -1.5 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How to Watch 76ers vs. Thunder

Time: 5:10 PM ET/2:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers will get a boost when Embiid returns today, as he is probable to play. Significantly, he is their best player, as he averages 31.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. Maxey is their next-best option, averaging 26.3 points and 7.1 assists per game. Additionally, he is shooting 46 percent from the field, including 40.7 percent from beyond the arc. Harris is averaging 19.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Likewise, Oubre is averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field. Melton is doing well, averaging 12.2 points per game.

The Sixers are not shooting as well, ranking 15th in field-goal shooting percentage. Moreover, they are 12th in 3-point shooting percentage. The 76ers are elite at the charity stripe, ranking second in free-throw shooting percentage. Meanwhile, they are excellent on the boards, ranking fifth in rebounds. The Sixers are good at handling the basketball, ranking eighth in turnovers. Also, they protect the rim very well, ranking second in blocked shots.

The 76ers will cover the spread if Embiid can energize his teammates with his return. Then, they need to make their shots and prevent Gilgeous-Alexander from going off.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Thunder have one of the best players in the NBA. However, Gilgeous-Alexander will need help from his teammates to beat a really good Philadelphia team. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.4 points per game. Unfortunately, he will not have the services of Jalen Williams, who has averaged 17.5 points per game. Holmgren is averaging 17.1 points per game. Likewise, Giddey is averaging 12.3 points per game. Luguentz Dort is averaging 11.1 points per game.

The Thunder are amazing at shooting from anywhere on the court. Significantly, The Thunder are second in field-goal shooting. They are also the best team in the NBA at shooting from beyond the arc. Furthermore, they are the best free-throw shooting team in the association. But the Thunder struggles to pull down rebounds. Unfortunately, they are 22nd in rebounds, and it is a problem that has continued from last season. The Thunder are mediocre at handling the ball, ranking 16th in turnovers. Regardless, they protect the rim well, ranking fourth in blocked shots. The Thunder will need to protect the rim efficiently, with Embiid possibly returning.

The Thunder will cover the spread if they can generate points and build an early lead. Then, they will cover the spread if they can not allow Embiid to destroy them.

Final 76ers-Thunder Prediction & Pick

Embiid returning will give the Sixers an edge. However, it is important to remember that Gilgeous-Alexander is near elite on the basketball court. The game will be in Oklahoma City, and the Thunder will look to end the head-to-head losing streak against the Sixers. Subsequently, they likely will as they pick apart some of the weaknesses in Philadelphia's game.

Final 76ers-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder: +1.5 (-110)