We're set for another betting prediction and pick for Thursday's slate of NBA action as we head out West for this cross-conference matchup. The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Golden State Warriors as both teams face each other for the first time this season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently eleventh in the Eastern Conference, but they've slowly been improving their standing as the season heads into the All-Star break. They're 8-2 over their last 10 games and they've won four-straight heading into their upcoming game against Sacramento.

The Golden State Warriors are currently tenth in the Western Conference and have gone a disappointing 3-7 over their last 10 games. They most recently fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-95 marking their fourth loss in five games. They'll hope to improve upon their 8-8 home record in this one.

Here are the 76ers-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Warriors Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +114

Golden State Warriors: -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 219 (-108)

Under: 219 (-112)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Warriors

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: TNT

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers have been rolling with four-straight victories, notably beating the Boston Celtics 118-114 during that stretch. With Joel Embiid back in the lineup and scoring 37 points their last time out against the Portland Trail Blazers, they instantly become a playoff-caliber team with him on the floor. However, he'll be resting during their meeting with the Kings and the saga of his in-and-out availability should be something that carries on through the rest of the season.

Despite further injuries to Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre, and KJ Martin, the 76ers are finding ways to win behind Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. Andre Drummond has been a solid substitution for when Embiid sits and he gives them a strong presence in rebounding the ball and giving them second-chance looks in the paint. The 76ers should be able to ride this recent momentum, but we'll see how healthy they are by the time they arrive in Golden State.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

After a strong start to their season, the Golden State Warriors are falling back down to Earth and they're struggling to mount late-game offense outside of Stephen Curry's constant heroics. He's their leading scorer by an average of six points with Jonathan Kuminga being their second leading man. Outside of the two, the Warriors have widely been a team that scores by committee and uses their depth and ball movement to their advantage. If they're able to play a fast-paced game against this hobbled 76ers squad, they could have a chance to out-hustle their opponents and grab a much-needed win at home.

The Warriors are averaging more points per game (111.5) than their opponents (107.2), but they may have to deal with Joel Embiid and his significant mismatch in the paint against the Warriors. The Warriors are shooting a decent number from three in 35.9%, so expect them to try and open that part of their game a bit more in this one. Steph Curry remains day-to-day, but they'll need his efforts if they want the win here.

Final 76ers-Warriors Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun game with these teams meeting for the first time, but the status of both Steph Curry and Joel Embiid remains in question. It's likely that Embiid plays following his rest vs. Sacramento, so the 76ers will have a massive advantage in the interior matchup with Embiid's scoring and rebounding.

Philadelphia is just 12-18 ATS on the season, but they post a much more respectable record at 6-5 with Joel Embiid on the floor. The Warriors have gone an even 16-16 ATS this season, going 7-9 ATS in their home games. Once again, Steph Curry will be the key factor for the Warriors here if they want to defend home court.

For our final prediction, we'll have to roll with the Philadelphia 76ers and this current run they're on. Golden State has been trending in the opposite direction and they look to be in some organizational dismay at the moment. Given Joel Embiid makes the start during this one, we'll take the 76ers to cover on the road.

Final 76ers-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers +2.5 (-112)