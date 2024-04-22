The New York Knicks earned the number two seed in the Eastern Conference, and as luck would have it their reward is a matchup with the talented but inconsistent Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks won the first game in this series, holding out a bit longer for a four-point victory in a brutal slugfest that went back and forth all game.
Encouragingly, New York came away victorious despite star guard Jalen Brunson having an off night. This series is far from over, though. Philly boasts a talented and experienced roster, and this is a far cry from your typical two-seed versus seven-seed series. In fact, the Sixers have a legitimate argument as slight favorites in this matchup. Let's take a closer look.
Star power matters in the NBA
The postseason often comes down to a simple equation. The team that has the best player in the series will have a significant advantage. This is where basketball differentiates itself from other major sports such as football and baseball. In baseball, the Los Angeles Angels arguably had two of the five best players in the world on their roster in recent seasons, and the duo of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani didn't move the needle at all in terms of turning the Angels into World Series contenders. The same can be true in the NFL, as the dynamic duo of Matt Stafford and Calvin Johnson didn't help the Detroit Lions become legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
In basketball, there are only five players on the court at a time and the best players are typically on the court for close to 75% of the game. In the playoffs, the best players can be on the court for 90% or even 95% of the game. They also play on both offense and defense, and there is no limit on how many shots a player can take. All of these factors make it possible for one player to have an outsized impact on the outcome of the game.
76ers has a talent advantage over Knicks
Joel Embiid is without a doubt the best player on either team. Embiid is a 7-foot center weighing in at close to 280 pounds who boasts the agility and shot-making ability of a guard. The Cameroonian big man is an obvious unicorn in the basketball world, and he has the ability to dominate at both ends of the court.
Embiid is easily capable of dropping 40 points on efficient shooting while shutting down the paint defensively and gobbling up rebounds at both ends of the court. He's grown as a playmaker in recent seasons and cut down on the reckless turnovers. The man who nicknamed himself “The Process” is the kind of player who can will his team to victory by himself.
The case for the second-best player in this series gets a little bit more complicated. It comes down to two players: 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. Maxey is in the running to earn the Most Improved Player award this season, and Brunson has emerged as a superstar since he was traded to the Big Apple from the Dallas Mavericks.
This really is a toss-up, but if you give the edge to Maxey the Sixers have the two best players in the series. In theory, this should give Philly a nearly insurmountable edge. In reality, it should at least make the Sixers slight favorites.
Tobias Harris and Buddy Hield will play important roles
In an ideal world, Harris is the third-best player on Philly's roster. When he lives up to this billing, the Sixers are a deadly team. Harris is dangerous in the mid-range and often finds himself matched up against defenders that are either shorter or slower than him. The key for Harris to be successful is twofold: He has to make the most of his opportunities within the flow of the offense, and he can't miss easy shots.
When Harris is at his best, he lets the game come to him. Scoring between 15 to 20 points on high efficiency and minimal shot attempts is The Sweet Spot for Harris. He also has a frustrating tendency to miss layups and other floaters at point-blank range that should be nearly automatic for a max contract player in the NBA. if Harris can fix this problem and make the most of his opportunities without forcing the issue, he'll become an asset for his team.
Buddy Hield is one of the best shooters in the league and when he gets going he can hit almost any shot. Hield is nearly automatic when he is open from deep, although he has struggled somewhat in recent weeks. He'll need to get back to punishing defensive players for leaving him open, as this allows him to space the floor effectively, allowing Maxey and Embiid to work near the rim.
If Hield and Harris both do their parts, the Sixers are nearly unbeatable.
The X-Factor: Coaching
The 76ers are coached by Nick Nurse, while the Knicks are captained by Tom Thibodeau. Thibodeau is a great coach who has earned multiple Coach of the Year honors, but one thing he hasn't done is lead a team to a championship victory as a head coach. Nurse does have a championship ring on his coaching resume, having led the Toronto Raptors to the pinnacle of basketball in 2019.
Both coaches are excellent, but Nurse is more well-rounded and better at making adjustments. In a series that could come down to the wire, every slight advantage matters, and the Sixers have an edge in the coaching department.