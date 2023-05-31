The stork is coming for Al Pacino, again. The 83 year old and his 29 year old girlfriend Noor Alfallah are expecting a child, their reps confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Perhaps Pacino loves children, or maybe The Godfather actor was jealous of Robert De Niro, who welcomed his seventh kid at 79.

Al Pacino has been linked to Alfallah since April of 2022. Now, 13 months later, Pacino and she are eight months pregnant. But this isn’t the actor’s first rodeo. He has a 33 year old daughter, Julie Marie, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant. He also has 22 year old twins with his ex Beverly D’Angelo. This upcoming child marks baby no. 4.

That means when his newest baby turns 18, he’ll be 101. Wow. Pacino is joining the old father crew with fellow actor Robert De Niro, who welcomed his seventh child at 79.

Back in 2014, Pacino shared what it was like to be a father since his father left him at a young age. “I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad,” he said. “I wanted to be there. I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt.”

He continued, “And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself. When I do a movie, and I come back, I’m stunned for the first twenty minutes. These people are asking me to do things for them? Huh? I’m not being waited on? Wait a minute. Uh-oh, it’s about them! That action satisfies. I like it.”