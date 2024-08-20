Have you noticed that you can’t find “A Different World” on any streaming service, even Max? That’s because the hit show was taken off most streaming services following Netflix’s announcement of a sequel series.

According to an article from the What’s on Netflix blog, the show will move to Netflix starting this November as the spin-off begins development. Max removed “A Different World” from its platform on August 7. Multiple regions are set to pick up the series, including Netflix in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

“We’re hearing multiple regions will pick up the series on November 1st, 2024, including Netflix in the United States and Netflix in the United Kingdom, among many others. Of course, licensing arrangements and release dates are subject to change, and we’ll keep you posted.”

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that it would be developing a sequel to the hit HBCU series. The modern-day series will follow Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert’s youngest daughter as she follows in her parent’s footsteps and attends Hillman College. It hasn’t been said if any of the original cast members other than Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison will be a part of the series.

The show is still in early development and is set to be a half-hour, single-camera comedy. Renowned for her work on “Bel-Air” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” Felicia Pride has signed on as an executive producer and writer. She joins other legendary producers, including Debbie Allen, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Reggie Bythewood.

The NBC sitcom aired from 1987 to 1993, running for six seasons. The series, which was a spin-off of “The Cosby Show,” followed Denise Huxtable as she navigated life at her parent’s alma mater, Hillman College. “A Different World” inspired an entire generation of students to attend an HBCU. The series has been a fan favorite for generations and continues to have a long-lasting cultural impact. In celebration of the 35th anniversary of “A Different World,” the original cast went on a ten-city HBCU tour, visiting campuses such as Howard University and the AUC.

As of right now, viewers can still watch “A Different World” on Philo, a pay TV alternative platform.