‘A sloppy day’: Jimmy Garoppolo explains pulling a Dan Orlovsky for embarrassing safety in 49ers’ loss to Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers had a rough day in the office, losing a close, low scoring affair to the Denver Broncos, 11-10. Things got extremely sloppy for the 49ers, especially at the end of the game, when Garoppolo threw an interception that was meant for wideout Deebo Samuel and when Jeff Wilson fumbled the ball, which sealed the game for the Broncos.

However, one play will be immortalized in YouTube compilations until the end of time: Jimmy Garoppolo pulling a Dan Orlovsky by running out of bounds in his own end zone, gifting two free points to the Broncos. Orlovsky initially ran out of play in 2008 during the Detroit Lions’ winless season and now he has Garoppolo standing beside him in infamy. Nevertheless, Garoppolo couldn’t help but think that his blunder was just emblematic of the 49ers’ lackadaisical performance.

“It was a tough situation,” Garoppolo said, per NFL.com. “I was just trying to find some time on the play. It was a tough situation. It was altogether just a sloppy day. I think we had one clean drive and got points off it. Other than that, the defense really kept us in the game. Overall, it was a sloppy day.”

It’s difficult enough to stay focused in a professional sports setting, and it gets even more complex when you have to account for the opponents chasing you down. A bad play call could do nothing but worsen things, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan made sure to acknowledge the part he played in putting Garoppolo in that position where he’s now had to take all the ridicule to the chin.

“That was a tough situation,” Shanahan said. “I put him in it, that unblocked guy coming, I wish we’d had time for the big play and could have ditched it. It was a tough situation.”

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers now have to put all the outside noise behind them and shrug off all the jeers they received from their performance. But the road ahead does not get easier, as the 49ers are set to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.