Although running back Tyler Goodson signed with the Green Bay Packers after the 2022 NFL Draft, he did not get playing time during the regular season. Starting running back Aaron Jones made some eye-opening comments regarding the second-year running back's ability during spring practices with the Packers.

“It was fun having Tyler out there,” Aaron Jones said on Good Morning Football, according to Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com. “I told him I think it's shown when he's stepped on the field that he has the talent. It's just a matter of opportunity.”

For Tyler Goodson, it is an uphill battle for playing time with proven running backs like Jones and AJ Dillon ahead of him on the depth chart, but Jones emphasized to him that if he keeps working hard that he will get an opportunity.

“I told him his opportunity will come but just continue to work hard,” Jones said on Good Morning Football, according to Hodkiewicz. “He's somebody who can stay patient but know that, ‘Hey I'm good enough. My time is gonna come.' It just hasn't come yet. He's going to be a special player – 100%.”

With the way that the running back position has been viewed in recent years, having a running back like Goodson could be very valuable. The Packers might move on from Jones or AJ Dillon one day, and then they could have a capable replacement with Goodson who is not counting for much against the salary cap.

It will be interesting to see if Goodson gets some run in the 2023 season.