The Army football program is fresh off of a win over UTSA on the road on Saturday. The Black Knights are now 2-1 on the season and face Syracuse on the road before a Week 5 bye. Now, head coach Jeff Monken has been rewarded with a handsome contract extension that will pay him an average salary of $2 million, per Ross Delenger of Yahoo Sports.

‘Army and Jeff Monken have agreed to a new contract through 2027 with an average salary at more than $2 million, source tells @YahooSports. Monken, in his 10th season at the school, has averaged more than 8 wins the last 7 years.'

The Army football program has been entrenched in realignment rumors, with the American Athletic Conference (AAC) being the most likely landing spot after a whirlwind of movement across the sport over the past few months. With SMU joining Cal and Stanford in a move to the ACC, Army has become a realistic replacement and there is optimism that things will be finalized by the time the season ends.

If that happens, then Monken will be there to start the AAC era as his contract runs through the 2027 campaign. He was the head coach at Georgia Southern for a few seasons before coming to Army in 2014, and he has compiled a respectable 66-50 record with a 4-1 mark in bowl games.

Army finished 6-6 last year but is off to a 2-1 start this time around, and now Jeff Monken gets a nice pay raise and an extra blanket of security amid ongoing realignment buzz.