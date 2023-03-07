Who’s ready for some American Athletic Conference action this week? Without further ado, we have finally reached the point of the college basketball season where our conference tournament play will be at the forefront as the AAC Conference and its members will battle it out and come tip with a spot to the big dance on the line! It is time to check out our college basketball odds series where our AAC Tournament 2023 winner, prediction, and pick will be made.

With eleven teams planning on fighting one another on the hardwood with each team’s season on the line, the desperation to win will be as high as ever! Will top-ranked Houston cruise to an AAC championship title, or will other contending schools give them a run for their money at Dickie’s Arena in the “Panther City” known as Fort Worth, Texas. Keep reading to find out!

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

AAC Tournament Odds:

Houston: -310

Memphis: +470

Cincinnati: +1200

UCF: +3100

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Houston Could Win the AAC

Overwhelmingly the favorite to not only take home the conference tournament title but to possibly win a national championship as well, this Houston Cougars roster has little to no weaknesses that exist. Coming into play with a 29-2 record overall and with only one conference defeat coming at the hands of the Temple Owls on Jan. 22nd, the Cougars have since reeled off eleven consecutive wins and don’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.

Whether it is consistently scoring on offense or making their defensive presence felt by coming away with an abundant amount of steals and blocks, Houston is truly at their best when they are forcing turnovers and getting out on the transition to score a slew of buckets. Not to mention, the Cougars also have elite guard play with senior guard Marcus Sasser who has a team-leading 17.0 points per game.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Memphis Could Win the AAC

The second-best team in the American Athletic Conference standings this season, Memphis may have the best shot in dethroning the Houston Cougars and even played them extremely tough in the regular season finale as it was the Tigers that fell short to the top team in the nation by a close score of 67-65 at home. Nonetheless, the Tigers should have a spot in the big dance barring an epic meltdown in this conference tournament, as this is a talented squad that has the potential to make some noise this week.

Arguably, Memphis can save the anxiousness of waiting to bear their name called on Selection Sunday by taking home the conference championship by attacking their foes with a hefty dose of all-world guard Kendric Davis. In his last season of college basketball as a senior, Davis is ranked 11th in national scoring at 21.5 PPG. Without a doubt, a deep run will be in large part due top Davis and his unbelievable scoring ability.

Why Cincinnati Could Win the AAC

Next on this list of possible conference tournament contenders, Cincinnati may face some long odds of securing an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament, but crazier things have indeed happened. On the season, the Bearcats have accumulated a 20-win season, but they are not considered to be in the final 64 teams, so an impressive showing during this week’s games will be absolutely necessary.

If Cincinnati has any advantage over their conference foes, it is the fact that they will be a formidable force from way downtown with their conference-leading three-point shooting percentage. With multiple playmakers that are capable of filling up the stat sheet from deep, the Bearcats will need to catch fire in this department to keep themselves in each game that they play. In addition, fellow bettors that are interested in wagering on the champion of the American Athletic conference should keep their eyes peeled on Landers Nolley II to put the team on his back. Not only does Nolley II have a pretty cool name, but he also is a dynamic scorer with a team-leading 16.5 points per game.

Why UCF Could Win the AAC

Considered extreme long shots to win this tournament, the one and most important thing that UCF has going for them is the fact that they have a sure-fire NBA first-round pick in Taylor Hendricks that will be lurking in the shadows. Although this team may lack of depth in comparison to the schools listed above, Hendricks has the ability to put the team on his back and string together some epic performances as the Knights march on through this tournament. Clearly, UCF’s 8-10 record in conference play isn’t anything special by any means, but never say never!

On paper, UCF’s strengths happen to be their well-above-average three-point shooting. Often serving as the ultimate equalizer in the world of college basketball, the three-point shot can often bring a team over the top if they catch fire from beyond the arc. With a 36% shooting clip from deep this season, this will have to be exactly what happens in order for UCF to bring home the whole enchilada.

Final AAC Tournament Prediction & Pick

As much as it is tempting to put some dollars on the underdog schools, Houston is the sure-fire pick here to take home the AAC Conference title.

Final AAC Tournament Prediction & Pick: Houston -310