Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is as excited as anyone to have Aaron Judge back from the injured list. The Yankees’ slugger returned from the IL Tuesday, adding some much-needed pop to New York’s lineup.

“Aaron Judge,” Aaron Boone said with a smile when asked what Judge will add to the Yankees upon his return. “MVP, great player. As we get him back and others, as we’ve seen with Harrison (Bader), then you start adding length to the lineup and just make it overall more challenging.

“To get one of the game’s great players back in your lineup and our leader and all that he brings—between the lines and outside— excited obviously to get him back.”

The Yankees went 4-6 during Judge’s stint on the IL because of a right hip strain. New York has struggled to score runs for much of the season. It’s the biggest reason why the Yankees are 19-17 and in last place in a highly competitive AL East.

Through 22% of the season, the Yankees rank 12th in the American League in runs scored and batting average. When Judge first went on the IL, New York went on a four-game losing streak during which it scored six total runs.

In what has been a somewhat lackluster start by his standards, Judge’s six home runs and .863 OPS are the best on the team. There were times when Judge carried the Yankees’ offense during his 62-homer 2022 MVP season.

Judge’s return could help spark a Yankees’ turnaround. New York’s offense is getting healthier now that both Judge and Bader are in the lineup. After starting the season on the IL, Bader has two home runs and a 1.266 OPS in six games.

The Yankees have scored seven runs in consecutive games for the first time all season.