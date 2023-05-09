Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

From boos to calls for his release, Aaron Hicks certainly wasn’t having the best start to the season for the New York Yankees. But after Hicks showed some signs of life, Yankees manager Aaron Boone thinks the outfielder could be in for more great things to come.

Hicks hit his first home run of the season in the Yankees’ 7-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Monday. Boone was excited to see Hicks succeed and thinks his perseverance has been one of his best strengths, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

“We’re talking about a guy who hasn’t run from any of this,” Boone said of Hicks. “He’s been working his tail off behind the scenes, whether it’s extra hitting, extra work. He’s trying to make it happen.”

“None of this, I’m sure, has been easy,” Boone continued. “He’s stood there and faced it every single day. Credit to him for continuing to grind. To see him getting results in back-t0-back days – very happy for him in showing resilience that he’s had to have all year.”

Even with his home run – which came against the lowly A’s – Hicks is hitting just .153 with four RBI and 13 strikeouts this season. He has lost playing time to Oswaldo Cabrera and Isiah Kiner-Falefa; although he has started the past three games.

Aaron Hicks is currently the seventh-highest paid player on the Yankees, making over $10 million this season. His overall struggles certainly haven’t endeared him to New York fans. But as Aaron Boone sees it, Hicks is still trying and ready to prove why he can be an asset for the Yankees as they look to make another deep postseason run.