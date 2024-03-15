Aaron Donald's net worth in 2024 is $60 million. The defensive lineman was one of the best defenders in the NFL but announced his retirement from football during the 2024 offseason. Let's look at Aaron Donald's net worth in 2024.
What is Aaron Donald's net worth in 2024?: $60 million (estimate)
Donald surprised some people by announcing his retirement on March 15, 2024. However, the Pitt alumnus has accomplished plenty in football. Aaron Donald's net worth in 2024 sits at about $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Aaron Donald was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on May 23, 1991. He was a force at Penn Hills High School, totaling 63 tackles and 11 sacks in his senior season. Donald turned down scholarships from Akron, Rutgers, and Toledo to stay home and enroll at the University of Pittsburgh.
Donald became a starter during his sophomore season, recording 47 tackles and 11 sacks. He earned his first All-Big East selection in his junior season, getting a career-high 64 tackles.
Donald returned for his senior season and was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year with 59 tackles and 11 sacks. He also was a unanimous All-American.
Aaron Donald's early pro career
The St. Louis Rams drafted Donald with the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Due to his draft position, Donald earned a four-year, $10.1 million entry-level contract.
Donald wasn't a starter initially but finally got his first start in a game against the San Francisco 49ers. Donald never looked back, totaling 47 tackles and nine sacks in 16 games. He was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Donald established himself as one of the league's best defensive players in his second season, earning 69 tackles and 11 sacks. The second-year player received his first, first-team All-Pro selection.
Donald didn't have a good first season when the Rams moved to Los Angeles in 2016. He was ejected in the season-opening game and won a few Defensive Player of the Week awards but dropped off from his second-year performance.
Aaron Donald's five-year run
Donald began an outstanding run of play in 2017, earning another first-team All-Pro selection and his first NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. However, Donald will remember the 2018 season the most fondly from an individual standpoint. Before the 2018 season, Donald signed a six-year, $135 million extension.
He was the NFC's Defensive Player of the Month for October, posting 17 tackles and eight sacks. After a three-sack performance in Week 16, Donald set the single-season sack record with 19.5. He added to that total in Week 17 and finished with 20.5.
Donald earned another first-team All-Pro honor and his second-straight Defensive Player of the Year. The Rams advanced to Super Bowl LIII but fell to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Donald had another good season in 2019, but it was an off year by his standards. He returned to prominence in 2020, earning his third Defensive Player of the Year award.
Donald had some behavioral issues in 2021, getting into trouble for choking opponents twice. He was fined $10,000 in Week 12 and had another incident in the Wild Card round.
He had a great regular season, totaling 84 tackles and 12.5 sacks. Donald helped the Rams advance to Super Bowl LVI, grabbing two sacks in the game and helping the Rams win its first Super Bowl since 1999. Donald signed a three-year, $95 million contract extension before the 2022 season.
Aaron Donald's personal life
Donald had two children with his ex-girlfriend, Jaelynn Blakey, but has since married Erica Sherman. Sherman was an employee of the Rams but is now a marketing employee with Game 1. Donald has another son with Sherman named Aaric.
Donald started living in Calabasas, Calif., in March 2019. The couple placed their home on the market in April 2022 for $6.25 million.
Aaron Donald has been a central figure in the NFL for years. It is interesting to see if he will attempt to stay in the limelight like so many other retired NFL players. Nevertheless, that's all we know about Aaron Donald's net worth in 2024.