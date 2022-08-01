Football season is fast approaching, and running back Aaron Jones is an intriguing player for your fantasy team. Jones is one of the most talented backs in the league, but his usage is not as big as some other running backs.

The Green Bay Packers have two good running backs with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, and they share carries. This is why Jones doesn’t get the same volume as running backs like Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry. Jones doesn’t take a huge bulk of carries but is still an essential piece of the offense.

Green Bay lost star receiver Davante Adams, which will force the Packers to rely more on Jones. They will still be looking to contend for a Super Bowl, which means he will be playing in meaningful games. Jones will be a crucial piece on their run, making him an enticing player to select in a fantasy draft.

With that said, here is Aaron Jones' Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season.

Aaron Jones 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, Aaron Jones rushed for 799 yards and four touchdowns. He also finished with 52 receptions for 391 yards and six touchdowns. Jones was the 11th ranked back in ESPN PPR leagues, which was lower than his projections. He was a first or second-round pick in most leagues and was expected to be a top running back.

Jones is a good rusher and receiver, which makes him an elite weapon for the Packers. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers utilizes him well in the receiving game. Head coach, Matt LaFleur’s scheme, allows him to thrive, and he will remain a good fantasy player. Although he is a smaller back, he runs with speed and can run with some power.

He played in 15 games, averaging 15.3 fantasy points per contest. These numbers aren’t bad, but they don’t go toe to toe with the top backs in the league anymore. Dillon’s emergence has taken away from that, and he should see even more production this season. Dillon rushed for 803 yards on 187 carries for five touchdowns. He also played a part in the receiving game, with 34 receptions for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers’ offense will likely rely on their running backs way more this past season. Adams was a huge part of the offense, and they have an unproven wide receiver group. The receiver group has the potential to grow into a solid unit, but it could take time. Leaning on Jones and Dillon increases the production for Aaron Jones’ fantasy value.

Jones’ value should be late in the second round or the top of the third round. He will still get a ton of touches, and his versatility to impact the receiving game makes him a player to target in the draft.

Aaron Jones is a star, and when the ball is in his hands, he can make an impact. His explosiveness makes him a threat to score the ball anytime he has it. Back in the 2019 season, Jones led the league in rushing touchdowns with 16 and also contributed three in the receiving game. This type of play shows what type of player he can be.

While Jones is splitting the backfield with another good running back, he should still be considered in the second or third round. Look for Jones to play a bigger role in the receiving game and produce as a solid fantasy option.