The MLB offseason is officially upon us, and it hasn’t taken long for the rumor mill to be set ablaze in the early going here. The free agent class this offseason is absolutely electric, and it looks like plenty of big name players will be finding new homes this offseason. Of course, it goes without saying that Aaron Judge is the name that will draw the most attention on the market, and for good reason.

Judge had maybe the best contract year in the history of professional sports with the New York Yankees last season. Judge’s final statline (.311 BA, 62 HR, 131 RBI, 1.111 OPS) saw him break the American League home run record and vie for the Triple Crown all season long. Judge absolutely dominated last season, and he is in line for a massive payday.

Whether the Yankees will be the team paying him next season remains to be seen, as they are going to face tons of competition for Judge’s services next season. One such team is their dreaded divisional rival in the Boston Red Sox. Judge signing with the Red Sox would be sickening for Yankees fans, but they are a serious suitor for Judge this offseason, so let’s take a look at three reasons why the Sox should make a big push to sign Judge in free agency.

3. The Red Sox have money to spend

The Red Sox finished in last place in the American League East last season, just one season after they made it all the way to the ALCS. A big reason for that was because they spent most of the offseason watching on the sidelines. They made a splash move for Trevor Story, but that was really the only big move the Sox made in a real effort to improve their team.

With that in mind, it’s worth noting that the Red Sox check the first box needed in order to be a serious suitor for Judge, and that’s that they have money to spend this offseason. Not only did they not spend last offseason, but deals for guys like Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Nathan Eovaldi are all off their books now. Bogaerts might come back on a long-term deal, but even then, that likely wouldn’t prevent them from making a run at Judge.

If Bogaerts were to leave in free agency, that would increase the likelihood that the Sox would make a run for Aaron Judge this offseason. Boston also has to decide whether or not to hand Rafael Devers a long-term extension this offseason, but whichever way you want to cut it, they are going to have money to spend this offseason, and they should seriously consider using it in an effort to land Judge.

2. The Red Sox desperately need help in their outfield

Signing a star player just for the sake of signing one isn’t really going to do much. But another reason the Red Sox need to be in on Judge is because their outfield desperately needs help. Boston foolishly decided to let Kyle Schwarber leave in free agency last offseason, before making a boneheaded trade that sent Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers for Jackie Bradley Jr. and a pair of prospects. Bradley ended up getting cut midway through the season.

That left the Sox with an outfield that consisted of Alex Verdugo, Kiké Hernandez, and Rob Refsnyder for long stretches of the season. That’s not going to win you a title. The Red Sox should be looking to add to their outfield either way this offseason, regardless of whether or not Judge is their target.

But if you are going to add to the outfield, why not go for the biggest star of them all? Aaron Judge could instantly slot into right field for the Sox and hold his own in the field while also providing the team with a big bat who can lead them back to the postseason. Not only would Judge help their lineup greatly, but he fills a position of need as well, which would allow Boston to kill two birds with one stone here.

1. The Red Sox need to add some star power to their team

Everyone in Boston knows that the 2022 season was not good enough for the Red Sox. Following up a trip to the ALCS should at least lead to another postseason berth if nothing else, not a last place finish in the division. In order to change that, the Red Sox have to actually be players in free agency, and adding some star power is going to be crucial.

Things could get ugly in Boston this offseason if the Sox decide to let Bogaerts walk in free agency. Combine that with Martinez’s impending departure, and that could be two key pieces of the lineup gone from the Sox recent run of success. You can’t afford to let good hitters leave without replacing them.

You need stars in order to win titles, and there isn’t a bigger star in the game than Aaron Judge right now. His swing is tailor made for him to be hitting nukes over the Green Monster at Fenway Park like he’s done on quite a few occasions as a visitor. The Sox could be facing a serious exodus of talent this offseason, and if they do, that would make Judge the perfect replacement for the future.