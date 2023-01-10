By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

Following the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers 2022 campaign, longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team is up in the air.

Along with the rest of the Packers offense, Rodgers struggled at times this season. The four-time MVP had his “worst” outing in recent history. He finished the year throwing for 3,695 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, the second most of his career. It was also his first double-digit turnover season since 2010.

Following two straight MVP-winning seasons, expectations were high for Rodgers. With the addition of wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs in the 2023 NFL draft, the wide receiver room was expected to perform from day one. With Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, the ground game was also meant to be solid.

Instead, the Packers offense varied on a weekly basis. In eight games, they were held below 20 points. In other weeks, they would resemble some of the best units in the NFL.

Ultimately, even with the issues that this team faced, they were still in a position to earn a spot in the playoffs. As they took on the Detroit Lions in a win and in the game in Week 18, many of their problems from the past came back to haunt them. In their 20-16 defeat, the offense left points on the board. Aaron Rodgers himself threw for just 205 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

With the loss, the Packers were knocked out of the playoff race, and the Aaron Rodgers speculation began.

Heading into the offseason, it appears that Aaron Rodgers will have three options for 2023. Each has its own pros and cons, and all could make sense for the longtime Packers quarterback.

Here are the three best options for Aaron Rodgers in the 2023 NFL offseason.

3. Aaron Rodgers calls it a career

During his 18-year NFL career, Aaron Rodgers has achieved everything that the game has to offer. He is a 10-time pro bowler, four-time pro bowler, four-time MVP, and a Super Bowl MVP.

Along with his accomplishments, Rodgers has stuffed the stat sheet. He has thrown for 59,055 passing yards, 475 passing touchdowns, and 105 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 3,466 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns. Rodgers has also proven himself as a winner, earning 790 career victories.

While Rodgers can still clearly perform, there is not much left to achieve. The longtime quarterback has a resume that has already earned him a spot in the Hall of Fame. With that, he could now choose to walk away.

2. Aaron Rodgers finds a new home

There is still the possibility that Aaron Rodgers chooses to find a new home for the 2023 season. If so, there are a couple of options that could stand out.

Rodgers still has the potential to impact and elevate several teams around the NFL. Whether it be teams that already have a young quarterback on the roster, or teams looking to add a proven veteran, Rodgers could have his pick. Even in a down year, Rodgers was able to stuff the stat sheet and keep his team competitive. And he could help nearly any time in the NFL become better.

For teams that are on the search for a proven quarterback, Aaron Rodgers could be just that. Teams such as the New York Jets or Las Vegas Raiders could be the perfect landing spots. They have rosters that are already loaded with talent and are just on the hunt for a quarterback that can take them to the next level. Given that Rodgers chooses to find a new place to call home, he could look for rosters such as this.

With the money that he is set to make, this could be a difficult option. But is it not impossible as several teams could take on his contract.

1. Rodgers and the Packers run it back one last time

The most likely option may be that Aaron Rodgers and the Packers choose to give it one more shot. While the 2022 season didn’t go as planned, this team remained competitive on a week-to-week basis.

With a young core seemingly established on offense, and talent on the defensive side of the ball, this team will once again be ready to compete next season. Along with this, they also have the 15th pick in the 2023 NFL draft. This could be used on a player who could come in and contribute from day one.

Rodgers has given 18 years to the Packers organization. The sides have won a Super Bowl together, and have been through both highs and lows. It is hard to imagine that either side is fine with ending their story together missing the playoffs altogether. One more run, with even more pieces added to the roster, could be a realistic option.