Aaron Rodgers: 3 bold predictions for Packers QB in Week 2 vs. Bears

Aaron Rodgers did not have a good Week 1. The QB’s stat line was 22-of-34 for just 195 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. The 38-year-old signal-caller also took four sacks and five QB hits. However, that was against a good team in the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers Week 2 matchup is against the much less dangerous Chicago Bears. And, historically, Aaron Rodgers’ Week 2 is usually better than the previous week. With that in mind, let’s make some bold Aaron Rodgers Week 2 Predictions.

3. Aaron Rodgers’ frustration with his receivers continues

Anyone who watched the Packers-Vikings game last week on TV saw multiple cutaways to Aaron Rodgers going up one side of his young receivers and down the other on the sideline. The veteran QB expects a lot from his WRs, and young players like Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Amari Rodgers just aren’t there yet.

Despite the rawness of the receivers, Aaron Rodgers needs to rely on these players. Allen Lazard, the team’s presumed No. 1, missed last week, and his status for the Bears game is still up in the air.

Doubs looks like the most NFL-ready of the bunch, so look for him to see increased targets (he got five in Week 1) in the Packers Week 2 game.

However, Watson is a problem. The second-round pick smoked Patrick Patterson on the first offensive play of the game last week then promptly dropped a sure touchdown from Aaron Rodgers. The wideout also had issues with drops in minicamp, so this isn’t a new deal from the former North Dakota State Bison.

Amari Rodgers isn’t even at the level of a problem, though. He’s simply an afterthought. When a reporter asked the Packers QB about the second-year WR this week, Aaron Rodgers simply responded, “He’s returning for us now. That’s all I got.” Ouch.

Here’s the video of his response from https://t.co/jY7zCj3xgq (question from @KyleMalzhan) if you want to see exactly how he answered: https://t.co/xLB6DLTjY9 pic.twitter.com/ARWrzjiAe9 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 14, 2022

These players should get better as the season goes along, but the Aaron Rodgers Week 2 prediction is that there are still maddening moments during the Bears game, and we see more frustration from the QB on the sideline.

2. Rodgers will run for his life again

The poor performance from the Packers offense isn’t all on the wide receivers, though. Possibly the biggest problem is that starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins didn’t play in Week 1. And there’s a good chance they don’t play in the Packers Week 2 matchup either.

Last week, the Vikings D got four sacks and forced the Packers QB to scramble way more often than he would like. The Aaron Rodgers prediction for this week is that he goes down a decent amount and has to move off his spot consistently again this week.

The last thing the #Packers wanted to see, ex-Packer Za'Darius Smith sacks Aaron Rodgers.pic.twitter.com/YWf8qcpaIk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 11, 2022

The Bears D only had two sacks last week, but that was against a good San Francisco 49er offensive line, playing in a monsoon, and against Trey Lance, who is a mobile quarterback. The Bears D-line, led by Robert Quinn, can easily overpower the Green Bay O-line this week and make Rodgers’ life miserable if Bakhtiari and Jenkins sit again.

That’s why this Aaron Rodgers Week 2 prediction is that the QB is going to have another long day running from some very large men.

1. Despite the issues, the Packers get the W

In 2014, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers started 1-2. The QB told everyone to R-E-L-A-X, and in Week 4, the Packers trounced the lowly Bears 38-17 to start an 11-2 run the rest of the season.

Last season, the New Orleans Saints beat up the Packers in Week 1, 38-3. The next week, in primetime on Monday night, the Packers bounced back and smacked the Detroit Lions, 35-17.

In 2022, after the uninspiring 23-7 loss to the Vikings. The Packers again have an inferior division opponent in a primetime game as they face off with the Bears on Sunday Night Football. This sets up for a similar result as these other two memorable seasons. The Bears are a well-known division foe that doesn’t have nearly the roster talent that the Packers do.

Look, Rodgers and the Packers offense have plenty of problems, and many of those were likely exacerbated by the QB not playing at all in the preseason. That said, Green Bay is still a good team, and Rodgers has a history of easing into the season.

The Bears D is a solid unit and, as mentioned above, will give Rodgers some problems. However, with the Green Bay D limiting the Chicago offense’s time of possessions and Rodgers’ offense getting more in synch than last week, this game should be a winnable one for the Packers, especially at Lambeau Field.

So, the final Aaron Rodgers Week 2 prediction is that the QB leads the Packers to a 31-13 win.