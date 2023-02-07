There are many methods to get away from the grind we call life, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a few that could border on weird in the estimation of many.

Rodgers has a decision to make on the future. Besides the cloud of doubt surrounding who he might play for next season, there are questions about his desire to play the game of football altogether.

To assist in the decision-making process, Aaron Rodgers is trying something out of the ordinary to be with his thoughts, according to ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky.

Rodgers said he has not even decided yet whether he’s going to play in 2023. “That’s why I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and take my isolation retreat and contemplate all things my future.” He called it a “darkness retreat” for four nights alone. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 7, 2023

As mentioned earlier, Rodgers isn’t a stranger to trying new things. He’s been upfront about looking at life from different perspectives, and preaching the value of self-health.

With that said, a “darkness retreat” seems far-fetched, even for Rodgers. If someone wants to take a vacation, and get away from their phone and everything else job-related for a little while, there’s no problem there, but what does a darkness retreat entail? Does this mean he sits in a dark room by himself, with nothing but his thoughts to entertain? Or is it his way of saying he doesn’t want to be bothered.

At any rate, it probably shouldn’t be a surprise Rodgers would have the thought of doing something like this. After all, it was the reigning MVP who had a Panchakarma (basically a cleansing of the body) episode last offseason. So if anyone would do a retreat to darkness, it would be Rodgers.

Whatever it takes to get to a decision about future plans, a choice sounds like it’s coming in the near future.