Many around the football world have begun to speculate that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could soon be on the move. The landing spot that he has been most linked with is the Las Vegas Raiders.

With longtime Raiders quarterback Derek Carr set to find a new home in the near future, this team will be in search of a new QB1. They have a roster built to win. Adding a proven veteran in Aaron Rodgers could be the exact move they are looking to make. And it seems that many of the players on the Raiders are on board with the idea.

Josh Jacobs, who is coming off the best season of his NFL career, is now set to hit free agency. But he has already made it clear that he would like to stay in Las Vegas. The idea of playing alongside Aaron Rodgers would only make Jacobs want to stay more.

“Of course, it’s A-Rod. That’s Aaron Rodgers. But yeah, he’s a dog. If he was to come over here, I feel like that would change the aspect of a lot of things.” stated Jacobs according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Davante Adams also spoke on the potential of reuniting with his former Packers teammate. The star wide receiver made it clear that he is very interested in sharing the field with him once again.

“A million percent A hundred percent, that’s exactly what I’m trying to portray.” stated Adams.

He also added, “Would I be interested in having Aaron Rodgers throw to me? Yes. I would love that. … I would love to have that, and obviously, that would be a dream scenario. One that I’m very familiar with.”

With there being potential interest from both the Raiders and Aaron Rodgers, it seems that this could be his ideal landing spot. If a move were to happen, it could be sooner rather than later.