The record shows that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been victorious in just one Super Bowl throughout his NFL career. However, he has earned a championship title in one of golf’s prestigious events.

Rodgers and playing partner Ben Silverman were victorious in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen congratulated the Packers quarterback after the victory was assured. Allen’s good wishes may have been somewhat half-hearted because he indicated that the win may not have been that significant since weather canceled the final round.

“Josh Allen was telling me there’s going to be an asterisk by this win because there was only three rounds,” Rodgers said. “But I think our names are going to be up there for a long time.”

Rodgers and Silverman won the event by one stroke, and while there is no cash prize for winning a Pro-Am, the quarterback’s name will go on the Pebble Beach Wall of Champions. That means his name will be on the same wall as legendary golfers including Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

That was more than enough for Rodgers, who said earning a win in the tournament was on his bucket list.

Rodgers and Silverman finished at 26-under par, 1 shot ahead of their closest competitors.

The 39-year-old Rodgers just completed the 18th year of his NFL career, and all of them have been with the Packers. Aaron Rodgers has won the Most Valuable Player Award four times in his career and he led the Packers to a 31-25 victory in Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers