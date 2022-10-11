Aaron Rodgers’ failures in deep passing game draw reaction from Matt LaFleur

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers might be middle of the pack on offense right now but that isn’t going to stop head coach Matt LaFleur from taking shots downfield. His comments come on the heels of Green Bay struggling to move the ball through the air in their first five games of the season.

“Let’s face it, the further you throw the ball down the field, the less percentage it is that it’s going to be complete,” he told Packers News. “And you’d always like to throw the perfect ball on every play. That’s not going to happen all the time. I think there’s some things that we can do from a protection standpoint that maybe give Aaron a tick more time to him being in balance in the pocket. And then the wideouts’ separation, I think everybody has to improve.”

While Rodgers is sixth in the league in completion percentage, he is 24th in yards gained per pass completion. Many people questioned how the limited depth and experience at wide receiver would impact the Packers following the departure of Davante Adams. Those questions have grown louder as the season has progressed.

In week five against the Giants, the Packers struggled to take advantage of the defense loading up against the run. Aaron Rodgers missed his teammates on multiple throws in their 27-22 loss to New York. However, Green Bay’s wide receiver group struggled to create separation throughout the day. The longest gain through the passing was a 35-yard gain from Rodgers to Randall Cobb, who had 16 yards after the catch.