Aaron Rodgers‘ future in the NFL is uncertain, he could retire, but even if he does not, it might not be with the Packers. A team scout seems to believe that Rodgers is not capable of performing the way he used to unless he changes his play style.

“He hasn’t changed,” A team’s top scout said, via Bill Huber of Packers Central. “He’s the same guy in terms of his play style. But his play has fallen off.”

The scout seemed to indicate that he needs to change his play style because his skill set right now is different than what it was during his prime.

“The biggest piece is he just can’t move as well as he used to,” the scout said, via Huber. “That used to be – on top of being great at extending plays and having rare accuracy – he can’t do that anymore. And his arm has taken a dip. It’s not poor but it’s not what it used to be. So, he’s come down to earth a little bit. He’s human.”

Aaron Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee show that he believes he can win the MVP again in the right situation. Is that situation with the Packers, or is it with a team like the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Jets, who have been mentioned a lot with Rodgers’ name?

The scout brought up Tom Brady’s name as someone who changed his play style as he aged.

“Because of his play style, it doesn’t lend to the same level of efficiency that (Tom) Brady had once he really couldn’t move anymore,” the scout said, via Huber. “Aaron is build on holding the ball and making stuff happen off-schedule. When you can’t move as well, you lose that component.”

So Rodgers has two questions to answer. Is he willing to change his play style like Tom Brady did? If so, what situation does he believe he can succeed in? Is it the Packers, or somewhere else like the Raiders or Jets?

Only Rodgers knows the answers, but we should find out this offseason.