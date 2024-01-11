Nick Saban and Alabama football receive praise from New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers, following Saban's decision to retire

NFL players across the league are taking time to give their praise to head coach Nick Saban. The long-tenured Alabama football head coach retired on Wednesday after years of coaching in college football and the NFL. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave Saban his flowers, paying respect to the greatest college football coach of all time.

“I have a ton of respect for Nick [Saban]. I interviewed with Nick Saban at Berkley in 2005 when he was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. We obviously went our own ways after that and he had incredible success… Kudos to Nick on a Hall of Fame career. The amount of players, young men that he's impacted is exponential,” said Rodgers, via the Pat McAfee Show on X.

Saban produced some of the most NFL talent from a Power Five university in the history of the sport. He's helped young men turn into All-Pro level players after a couple of years under his wing. The Crimson Tide legend was a mentor to many, even in the NFL world for former players or players who turned to him for advice.

The decision to retire came as a shock to many, with Saban leaving after a College Football Playoff loss. This isn't just a coach walking away, it's a status symbol of college football. Rodgers seemed to be a fan of what he built in Tuscaloosa, pointing to the impact he made on the sport. A clear handshake from one of the best quarterbacks that's ever stepped foot on the gridiron to one of the best coaches ever.