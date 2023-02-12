As Aaron Rodgers contemplates his NFL future, the New York Jets have been one of the hottest teams linked to the current Green Bay Packers quarterback. Those rumors are cooling off any time soon as the Rodgers joining the Jets got another inkling of legitimacy.

During Super Bowl week, the sentiment surrounding the Jets is that they will aggressively pursue Rodgers, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano. While it’s still early in a, “complex process,” Jets’ owner Woody Johnson and New York are viewing Rodgers as a top priority.

“The buzz around the Jets and Rodgers was strong at the Senior Bowl and hasn’t subsided this week,” the report read. “The Jets believe they are close to contention. He’s target A until proved otherwise.”

The Jets’ interest has gone beyond just conversations inside the franchise. New York has now inquired about Rodgers’ availability with Green Bay, via Fowler. While no deal is close, the Jets are now actively seeing exactly what it would cost to acquire Rodgers from the Packers.

Zach Wilson’s tenure with New York seems to be coming to an end. Mike White nor Joe Flacco look like the answer either. As the Jets try to become true playoff contenders, they are viewing Aaron Rodgers as their best bet for success.

Rodgers joined the NFL in 2005 and has been with the Packers ever since. He is a 10-time Pro Bowler, a four-time MVP and a Super Bowl champion.

The Jets now have their sights set on bringing Rodgers to New York. Johnson and company seem prepared to do whatever it takes to have Rodgers under center this upcoming season.