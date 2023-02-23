Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers has exited the darkness and seen the light. The 39-year-old completed his darkness retreat in Oregon on Wednesday, according to Sky Cave Retreats owner Scott Berman.

Berman confirmed to ESPN on Thursday that the signal-caller left the dark room and the facility.

“The 300-square-foot room in which Rodgers spent his time is a partially underground structure devoid of light, with a queen bed, a bathroom and a meditation-like mat. It is fully powered, and the lights can be turned on from inside the room,” said Berman.

Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Feb. 14 that he would spend four days and four nights in darkness isolation, with the hope to “have a better sense of where I’m at in my life,” per ESPN. The retreat was supposedly deeper than football, although NFL fans are eagerly anticipating the decision on whether he will retire, play for Green Bay next year, or look into a different team.

Rodgers is under contract with the Packers for $59.465 million if he plays in 2023; he has spent his entire 18-year career in Green Bay.

The four-time NFL MVP has already been linked to the New York Jets, with rumors also pointing to the Las Vegas Raiders as a potential destination after they released Derek Carr, but no decisions have been made public as of yet.

“Packers president Mark Murphy said earlier this month that there was no deadline for Rodgers to make a decision but that he hoped for a resolution before the start of free agency,” wrote Xuan Thai on ESPN on Thursday.

Now that Packers’ star Aaron Rodgers has completed his well-publicized darkness retreat, it will be intriguing to see where he ends up next, and if he will be throwing a football in the NFL in 2023.