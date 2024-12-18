Aaron Rodgers' life will be making it to the small screen in a biopic. In the Netflix documentary, the NFL player gets real about what he really thinks about his estranged family.

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma was released on the streamer on Tuesday, Dec. 17, focusing on the career and personal life of the professional athlete in three hour-long episodes. One of the hot topics was Rodgers' relationship with his family. Over the years, the New York Jets quarterback often made headlines for his estranged relationship with his parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers, and his two brothers, Luke and Jordan. At one point in the series, Aaron is asked if he would ever want to be close to them again.

“People ask me, like, is there hope for a reconciliation? I say, ‘Yeah, of course, of course,’” Aaron says. “I don’t want them to fail, to struggle, to have any strife or issues. I don’t wish any ill-will on them at all. It’s more like this: We’re just different steps on the timeline of our own journeys.”

Aaron spoke about how his level of fame — after playing on the Green Bay Packers for 18 seasons and later getting signed to the Jets — “can definitely change the people around your circle, because it can be intoxicating.”

Aaron Rodgers and Brothers Speak On Family Relationship

The public didn't hear about Aaron's relationship with his family until 2016 when his younger brother Jordan Rodgers was a contestant on the dating show The Bachelorette. While Jordan did end up winning and later marrying the season 16 bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, when she was to meet his family on the show, there were two empty chairs left for Aaron and his then-girlfriend actress Olivia Munn. Luke, Aaron, and Jordan's older brother explained that they do not have a close relationship with Aaron.

“It’s just the way he’s chosen to do life,” Jordan explained on the show at the time. “I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke].”

“It’s something we don’t really like to talk about a whole lot,” Luke told Fletcher. “It pains both of us like, not to have that relationship [with Aaron] — we miss our brother. I trust that God brings things full circle and that everything would just get back to us being a family.”

Aaron explained how he felt when his brothers decided to take their family dynamic public.

“I was quiet about it, because I thought the best way to do it was don’t talk about it publicly,” Aaron says in the docuseries “And what did they do? They go on a bulls— show and leave two empty chairs. They all agreed, like, this was a good thing to do, to leave two empty chairs at a stupid dating show that my brother just went on to get famous — his words, not mine — that he ended up winning. But like, a dinner that was during the [NFL] season, that I was never asked to go to — not that I would’ve gone.”

All episodes of Aaron Rodgers: Enigma are now available on Netflix. Take a look at the trailer below: