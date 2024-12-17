When it comes to the Green Bay Packers, one position that hasn't been in question for decades has been quarterback, with the team seamlessly transitioning from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love, who currently leads the team in their pursuit of a spot in the playoffs.

Has that transition always been smooth? Nope, Favre was famously cold to Rodgers, and the transition to Love wasn't the smoothest one could imagine either since the team opted to use a first-round pick on a developmental quarterback when they were still firmly in the contending window.

But in the end, the three quarterbacks still represent greatness under center in Green Bay and will be part of that great fraternity forever.

Stopping by The Pat McAfee Show to talk about his time in Green Bay and Love's success in 2024, Rodgers noted that he enjoyed his time working with the Utah State quarterback and helped to pass down some of the lessons he learned from Favre to Love.

“For the first two years he (Jordan Love) was with us, he got to watch every week, and I didn't turn the ball over a whole lot in '20 or '21, but I watched Favre, and Favre turned the ball over a decent amount, especially in '05 and '06. I think I realized how important my longevity was going to be tied to taking care of the football.

“So it was always a big emphasis for me. I went through a stretch, a couple years of my career, where I had too many fumbles, so I had to clean that up. Obviously, most of my career I've been good about limiting my interceptions,” Rodgers told McAfee and company.

“I think just watching him (Jordan Love) he went through some stretches where he wasn't feeling great body-wise. He had that ridiculous injury first week against Philly. Than he had some other groin or hamstring or something. So him like me when I was younger, we are able to do things moving, not just in the pocket but out of the pocket to extend the plays, and he's so good at that.

“Taking out that ability and then it messes with your legs a little bit, you can see some of those balls just not end up exactly where he wants it. Overall, I think he's had another really, really solid season. I love watching him play. He's accurate with the football, and he's making good decisions.”

Now, sure, technically, Rodgers is still an active NFL quarterback with three games left to play should he continue to suit up for the eliminated Jets. But as his media side hustle has continued to blossom, it's been interesting to see him put his career into perspective as somewhat of an unbiased outside observer.

Though things may have ended a bit weirdly in Green Bay, Rodgers will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame as a Packer and will surely return to the team many times over the decade to come for his jersey to be retired, his name to be placed in the team's Hall of Fame, and for other alumni events.

Whether he liked drafting Love at the time really isn't the point, as the duo are now connected forever, making his evaluation of his play and positive words of support valuable for all parties involved.