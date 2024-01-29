Season 3 of the popular comedy is looking good.

Abbott Elementary is coming back with Season 3. With it, three new characters.

Stars Josh Segarra, Kimia Behpoornia, and Benjamin Norris will have recurring roles in the series, Deadline reports.

Abbott Elementary Season 3 bringing three new castmates

The season 3 finale featured Gregory (Tyler James Williams) and Janine (Quinta Brunson) discussing their kiss during the teacher's conference. Both were not supposed to be dating, even though they broke up with their exes. Now, we get to see where it goes from here.

The ABC comedy will premiere on February 7 with two new episodes. A total of fourteen episodes will be in the new season.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Abbott Elementary’ is almost back in session and Season 3 will bring three new characters starring Josh Segarra, Kimia Behpoornia and Benjamin Norris in recurring roles https://t.co/nlBh40mx3r — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 29, 2024

As for the new characters, Segarra will play Manny, Bedpoornia will portray Emily, and Norris will star as Simon.

All of the new castmates have quite the credentials.

Segarra has a role in Apple TV+'s The Big Door Prize. Beyond that, he has had parts in Scream 6, Heels, and She-Hulk. Meanwhile, Bedpoornia was a regular in Abby's and appeared on Hacks, Reboot, and Atypical. Norris starred in Never Have I Ever and the iCarly reboot as Trent.

They're all set to play “good-natured Philadelphia school district representatives who aim to bring fresh perspectives to their roles as school ambassadors.”

The series won Best Comedy Series at the 2023 Golden Globes and had individual wins for creator and star Quinta Brunson and costar Tyler James Williams, Harpers Bazaar states.

Warner Bros. chairman and CEO Channing Dungey said of the upcoming season, “This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary. Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic and just plain funny series.”

We'll look forward to the new additions and more when Abbott Elementary premiers next month.