UFC Denver: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez continues on the main card with a fight in the middleweight division between Abdul Razak Alhassan and Cody Brundage. Alhassan is coming off of a second-round submission defeat in his last fight meanwhile, Brundage is also coming off a second-round submission defeat as they both look to get back on track this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Alhassan-Brundage prediction and pick.

Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6) burst onto the scene with some vicious knockouts that put him on the map but after a 4-1 start to his UFC career he has since had an up-and-down journey. He’s now just 2-5 over his last seven fights and is coming off a submission defeat to Joe Pyfer. Alhassan will be looking to get himself back on track when he takes on Cody Brundage this weekend in Denver, Colorado.

Cody Brundage (10-6) had the daunting task of facing off against surging undefeated prospect Bo Nickal who choked him out in the second round at UFC 300. Despite that loss, Brundage is 2-1 in his last three fights and will be looking to get himself back into the win column when he takes on Abdul Razak Alhassan this weekend at UFC Denver.

Here are the UFC Denver Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Denver Odds: Abdul Razak Alhassan-Cody Brundage Odds

Abdul Razak Alhassan: -170

Cody Brundage: +145

Over 1.5 rounds: +120

Under 1.5 rounds: -150

Why Abdul Razak Alhassan Will Win

Abdul Razak Alhassan was riding a nice two-fight winning streak until the UFC had paired him off against rising contender Joe Pyfer who grounded Alhassan and tapped him out midway through round two. Alhassan gets a more forgiving matchup as he takes on Cody Brundage who’s also coming off a submission loss in his last fight. Alhassan will be looking to get himself back into the win column when he steps inside the Octagon this weekend in Denver, Colorado.

Abdul Razak Alhassan is one of the heaviest hitters in the middleweight division and if he wants to get this win he will need to showcase that power early on this fight against Brundage. While we know that Alhassan got out to Colorado a bit early to get acclimated to the high altitude but he’s cardio is known to be shaky regardless of the environment. Luckily for him, he’s got the fight-ending power that makes the difference in this fight. If Alhassan can pick his shots not overexert himself and not overswing on shots to get taken down he’s got a good opportunity to land the kill shot to get back on track this weekend.

Why Cody Brundage Will Win

Cody Brundage had a tough matchup in his last fight going against the UFC’s most prized possession Bo Nickal who choked him out midway through round 2 at UFC 300. Before that loss, Brundage won two in a row with one of those wins coming due to Jacob Malkoun being disqualified for shots to the back of the head. Now, he will be looking to get back on track when he takes on Abdul Razak Alhassan this weekend in Denver, Colorado.

Brundage has had an up-and-down start to his UFC career with just a 4-5 record but he’s shown some promise in his wins like his slam knockout of Zach Reese and his knockout of Tresean Gore. He’s going against a powerhouse like Alhassan who’s got that one-hitter-quitter but luckily for Brundage, he’s been durable for the most part in his MMA career. Also, Brundage living and training in Colorado gives him a leg up in the cardio as we’ve seen Alhassan’s cardio fade time and time again. It’ll be up to Brundage to make Alhassan work early in this fight and weather the storm to drag him into deep water for a potential late finish or nod on the judge’s scorecards.

Final Abdul Razak Alhassan-Cody Brundage Prediction & Pick

This should be an absolute banger for however long it lasts between these two middleweights. As for how this matchup goes, Alhassan is going to need to come in here and get this early knockout meanwhile, Brundage will have to avoid the big shots early and lean on his grappling to wear him out in the early going of this fight. Ultimately, Alhassan will be looking to load up and land heavy strikes early but as the fight progresses that’s when Brundage will start to take over and flip the script to potentially get a late finish or the nod on the judge’s scorecards.

Final Abdul Razak Alhassan-Cody Brundage Prediction & Pick: Cody Brundage (+145), Over 1.5 Rounds (+120)