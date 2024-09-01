Four people were injured on Saturday after the Abilene Christian football team bus was involved in a crash after the Wildcats’ game against Texas Tech in Lubbock. One player, two coaches and the bus driver were treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

“One player, two coaches, and the bus driver were taken to University Center in Lubbock for minor injuries, according to a statement by the ACU athletics department,” ESPN said in a story published by their news services. “The Lubbock Police Department told multiple news outlets that a 19-year-old driver collided with the bus, was charged with DWI and taken into custody.”

The other vehicle was a white truck that was severely damaged after the accident, which occurred shortly after the Abilene Christian bus left Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

“We are grateful to Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt, their team physician, Dr. Michael Phy, and all of the first responders for their assistance and care,” said Abilene Christian University in a statement.

The Wildcats nearly pulled off one of the shockers of Week 1 when they pushed the heavily favored Texas Tech squad to overtime. After a last-second Abilene Christian field goal tied the game at the end of regulation, Texas Tech set the pace in overtime with a touchdown. Abilene Christian responded with a touchdown of their own, but opted to attempt a game-winning 2-point conversion instead of an extra point to force double OT. Quarterback Maverick McIvor was sacked and the upset bid fell short.

The Wildcats are back on the field next week at home when they take on West Georgia on Saturday. It’s a positive that this accident didn’t result in more serious injuries, and hopefully the four injured will recover quickly so Abilene Christian football can move forward.