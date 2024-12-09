ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-3) hit the road to take on the Baylor Bears (5-3) Monday night. Below we will continue our College Basketball odds series with an Abilene Christian-Baylor prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Abilene Christian-Baylor College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Abilene Christian-Baylor Odds

Abilene Christian: +20.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +1600

Baylor: -20.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. Baylor

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: CBSSN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Abilene Christian Will Cover The Spread/Win

Abilene Christian scores the ball really well. They average 78.2 points per game this season, and they have put up at least 78 points in five of their nine games. Along with that, the Wildcats shoot 49.1 percent from the field, which leads the WAC. Abilene Christian also does a decent job moving the ball around offensively. They are going to have to be at their best if they want to at least cover the spread. If the Wildcats can put up close to their average, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Baylor will give up some points. They allow teams to put up 73.2 points per game on them, and opponents shoot 47.0 percent against them. Baylor has a good offense, but their defense has failed them a few times because of this. In their three losses, Baylor has allowed 76, 77, and 101 points. When the Bears allow a lot of points like that, they are a team that will lose. If Abilene Christian can get close to 70 points, they will be able to win this game.

Leonardo Bettiol and Quion Williams are the two players the Wildcats need to step up. These two are the top scorers on the team while Williams also leads the team in rebounding and assists. They combine for 29.1 points per game, which is a little under 40 percent of their team scoring. If these two players can find a way to score more than 30 points combined, the Wildcats will be able to cover the spread.

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win

Baylor is a good scoring team themselves. The Bears average 83.4 points per game, which is sixth in the Big 12. Along with that, Baylor shoots 47.0 percent from the field, and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc. Baylor will hit their shots if Abilene Christian is not careful. They have scored over 90 points in three of their last five games, so Baylor is very capable of having those big games, as well. As long as they play up to their potential, the Bears will cover this spread.

Baylor should be able to put up some points in this one, as well. The Wildcats are allowing 70.7 points per game this season, and that is against competition that is not nearly on the same level as Baylor. Abilene Christian has not played any great teams yet this season. With them already allowing over 70 points per game, I am fully expecting Baylor to put up a massive game offensively Monday night.

Baylor has five players averaging in double figures this season. Unfortunately, Jeremy Roach had to leave the game against UConn as he entered concussion protocol. His status will be something to keep an eye on. Even without Roach, the Bears an incredibly dangerous offense. If they can continue to get production out of the rest of their starting lineup, Baylor will dominate this game.

Final Abilene Christian-Baylor Prediction & Pick

I think Baylor is going to dominate this game. I will take the Bears to win, and cover the spread.

Final Abilene Christian-Baylor Prediction & Pick: Baylor -20.5 (-118)