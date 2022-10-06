‘Absolute weakest moment in life’: Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle reveals ‘disturbing’ phone call with WNBA star in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in detainment in Russia as she awaits her hearing later this month for an appeal against a nine-year jail sentence for drug possession. Griner’s wife, Cherelle, recently spoke to CBS Mornings and revealed her partner is at “the absolute weakest moment of her life right now.”

Via ESPN:

“Cherelle Griner told “CBS Mornings” that her wife, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who was playing in Russia during the WNBA offseason, is afraid of being forgotten by the United States.”

“She’s very afraid about being left and forgotten in Russia,” Cherelle Griner said.

“She said Brittney Griner told her in a phone call that she felt “like my life just doesn’t matter.”

“Like, y’all don’t see the need to get me back home? Am I just nothing?” Cherelle Griner quoted her wife as saying. It wasn’t clear when the call took place.”

Griner has every right to be upset. President Biden met with Cherelle last month at the White House and Biden said in July they made a “substantial proposal” to get Griner home through a prisoner swap with Russia. Biden is reportedly doing all that he can, but it comes down to Vladimir Putin also changing his mind and accepting the swap. That hasn’t happened yet it appears.

Brittney Griner has now been in custody since February when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport, which is illegal in Russia. Cherelle didn’t actually talk to her wife until August and that conversation gave them both hope that she could return home.

Until the hearing in the coming weeks though, it’s hard to believe that’ll happen anytime soon.