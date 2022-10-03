Brittney Griner’s appeal date in Russian court, revealed

Unfortunately, news on the Brittney Griner front have been hard to come by these days. The buzz may have died down a bit on her case, by the fact of the matter is that the WNBA star still remains detained in Russia for drug possession. It has now been well over 200 days since the Phoenix Mercury center has been in prison.

An important development in Griner’s case has recently emerged, as the date for her appeal has now been set. According to Vladimir Isachenkov of the Associated Press, Griner can appeal her sentence on October 25th:

A Russian court on Monday set Oct. 25 as the date for American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession.

After a highly-publicized trial, Griner was recently slapped with a shocking nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. This was after vape canisters containing cannabis were found inside her luggage on August 4. She has been detained ever since.

The United States government has been doing its part to try and facilitate the release of Griner. At one point, reports emerged pertaining to United States President Joe Biden agreeing to a potential prisoner exchange between the WNBA star and notorious Russian weapons dealer Viktor Bout, aka “The Merchant of Death.”

Unfortunately, nothing has come to fruition as of yet, and Brittney Griner continues to be jailed in Russia for what many believe to be false drug charges. There is some hope with regard to her upcoming appeal, though, as her camp looks to potentially bring down her sentence.