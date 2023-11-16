AC Milan's defender Alessandro Florenzi is currently under investigation for his suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities

AC Milan‘s defender Alessandro Florenzi is currently under investigation for his suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing betting scandal in Italian football, reported by GOAL. This development comes in the wake of recent bans handed down to Juventus‘ Nicolo Fagioli and Newcastle's Sandro Tonali, both implicated in similar cases.

News agency AGI has reported that Florenzi, the Milan right-back, is now subject to scrutiny by authorities. The 32-year-old is expected to meet with the Italian prosecutor in the coming days to address the allegations against him. Despite the investigation, Florenzi continues to be a valuable contributor to Milan's squad, having started in five Serie A games this season and made five appearances as a substitute. His contract with AC Milan extends until 2025, and he remains a seasoned Italy international with 49 caps to his name.

Fagioli and Tonali faced bans of seven and 10 months, respectively, and Alessandro Florenzi could face a similar fate if found guilty. The outcome of the investigation holds significant implications for the defender's future with AC Milan and his standing in Italian football.

What's next for AC Milan?

With 49 appearances for AC Milan since joining in 2022, Alessandro Florenzi's potential involvement in the betting scandal adds uncertainty to his role in the squad. As Milan prepares to resume action on November 25 after the international break against Fiorentina, the defender faces an anxious wait for the investigation's outcome, which could shape the trajectory of his career in the coming months.