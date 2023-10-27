Newcastle United‘s Sandro Tonali could still feature in the upcoming clash against Wolves, despite being handed a 10-month ban for breaching betting regulations in Italy, reported by GOAL. The ban, which was set to sideline the Italy international for the remainder of the 2023-24 Premier League season and Euro 2024, is pending formal ratification.

While the ban has been imposed, its official confirmation is yet to be received by Newcastle. Magpies' manager Eddie Howe remains hopeful about Tonali's availability and expressed his uncertainty, stating, “We've not had official confirmation as a football club. We've not had anything from the Italian authorities so we are waiting for that official confirmation to come through. There's a high chance he could be available for us.”

Tonali, who joined Newcastle from AC Milan for £55 million ($67m) during the summer transfer window, has been a valuable asset for the team, making 12 appearances this season. Despite the looming ban, he continues to train and participate in friendly fixtures with the squad.

Howe highlighted Tonali's positive impact, saying, “He's been bright and he's trained. The only way I can judge him is on that. He's been good around the group and the training ground.”

The uncertainty surrounding Sandro Tonali's ban adds an element of unpredictability to Newcastle's upcoming fixtures. Fans eagerly await official confirmation, hoping to see the talented midfielder in action, further bolstering Newcastle's lineup. As the situation unfolds, Tonali's status for the Wolves match remains in limbo, keeping both fans and the footballing world on the edge of their seats.