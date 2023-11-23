Discover the untold story of AC Milan's near-miss pursuit of Lionel Messi in 2021, as revealed by legendary figure Paolo Maldini.

Paolo Maldini, the revered figure synonymous with AC Milan, unveiled a revelation that sent shockwaves through the footballing world. The legendary defender turned technical director disclosed a tantalizing attempt to bring Lionel Messi to the Rossoneri in 2021. Reflecting on the near-miss acquisition as reported by Daily Mail, Maldini ruefully admitted, “For 10 days, we tried to bring Messi to Milan, but then we realized it was impossible.”

Maldini's wistful recounting of the pursuit underscored the surreal possibility that could have altered AC Milan's footballing destiny. “A player like Messi is a spectacle for anyone to witness,” he mused, lamenting the unmaterialized dream while humorously adding, “When I read that he might even go to Inter, I got scared!”

The saga of Messi's potential arrival at AC Milan intertwined with the chapters of his career. After an emotional departure from Barcelona, the football maestro briefly donned the colors of Paris Saint-Germain, leaving an indelible mark in a mere two seasons. Milan's persistent pursuit faced disappointment when Messi veered towards Major League Soccer, joining David Beckham's Inter Miami.

Financial intricacies unfolded as Messi's move to Miami revealed the staggering numbers behind the scenes. His deal, bolstered by partnerships with Adidas and Apple, underscored the evolving landscape of football economics. The World Cup winner's impact was immediate, steering Inter Miami to their inaugural Leagues Cup triumph, yet the MLS playoffs eluded his grasp amidst a rocky start to the season.

As AC Milan navigated their campaign, Maldini's tenure met an untimely end, departing amid the club's UEFA Champions League exploits. Despite their third-place standing in Serie A, trailing arch-rivals Inter Milan, the specter of Messi's missed arrival lingered, a “what-could-have-been” scenario haunting the Rossoneri faithful.

The tantalizing prospect of Messi donning the iconic red and black stripes of AC Milan remains a bittersweet tale in the club's annals, a narrative of a missed opportunity that might have rewritten the storied Milanese footballing history.