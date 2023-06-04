AC Milan are looking at the potential availability of Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic this summer. The outgoing Serie A champions believe the former West Ham man will be an ideal rotational striker with Olivier Giroud.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the Italian Giants are in contact with the agents of Arnautovic. Milan understand the injury issues of Zlatan Ibrahimovic throughout his second AC Milan tenure and believe that he needs replacing this summer. The talks will be held soon, and the conditions will follow.

AC Milan have had a difficult 2022/23 season as they have failed to defend their Serie A title from last season. They have felt that they are relying too much on Giroud for their scoring output. It isn’t the right move considering the World Cup winner is not getting any younger either.

On the other hand, Ibrahimovic has shown great leadership skills during his Milan time. However, he has not been the same since having the ACL surgery in March 2017. He returned to action for Manchester United in November of that year but had lost the steam that made him an unstoppable striker once.

Arnautovic has two years left on his deal with Bologna. In the 2022/23 season, he has scored nine goals and provided one assist in 20 Serie A matches. Despite their Serie A disappointments, AC Milan reached the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2007. They lost to local rivals Inter Milan in the final four of the European competition.