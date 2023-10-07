Newcastle United has reason to celebrate as Bruno Guimarães, the talented Brazilian midfielder, has inked a fresh five-year contract, pledging his loyalty to the club until 2028. The Rio de Janeiro-born fan favorite arrived at St. James' Park in January 2022, opting for the Premier League's relegation battle over the glitz of the Champions League. His decision paid off handsomely as he played a pivotal role in helping the Magpies escape the relegation zone in his first season and clinching an impressive fourth-place finish last term, securing a spot in Europe's elite club competition.

Wednesday night's historic 4-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain marked Bruno's 67th appearance in all competitions for Newcastle United, during which he netted 11 goals, including a jaw-dropping backheeled volley on his full debut against Southampton. Bruno expressed his delight, emphasizing his love for the club, the supporters, and the city, which has become his second home. He reflected on his initial goal, voiced in his first interview, to play in the Champions League for Newcastle, which is now becoming a reality.

Head coach Eddie Howe joined the celebrations, praising Bruno's invaluable contributions on and off the pitch. The Brazilian midfielder epitomizes the recent success that Newcastle has enjoyed, displaying exceptional consistency and a deep commitment to the club's triumphs. His strong bond with the fans and dedication to Newcastle United's progress makes him the signing the club values.

As Bruno Guimarães extends his stay with Newcastle United, supporters can look forward to more stellar performances and memorable moments on the pitch in future years. The future looks bright for the Magpies with their midfield maestro firmly in place.