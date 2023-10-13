Christian Pulisic, the USMNT star, has received valuable advice from former AC Milan star Marcel Desailly on how to become a leader at the club, reported by GOAL. Pulisic, who recently made the move from Chelsea to AC Milan, has already made a positive impact with four Serie A goals, earning praise from fans. However, Desailly believes there's more to be done for Pulisic to establish himself as a talismanic presence at San Siro.

Desailly, who has experience playing for both Milan and Chelsea, emphasized the need for Pulisic to understand and accept the leadership role expected of him. He pointed out that Pulisic, having previously faced challenges with playing time at Chelsea, needs time to grasp the history and intensity of the club, especially when playing at the iconic San Siro stadium.

Desailly also highlighted the learning curve for Milan's team, mentioning the need for players like Pulisic to build up knowledge and consistency within the game. He referred to the team's ongoing development and the importance of absorbing the club's rich history to succeed in the demanding Serie A.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic, known for his versatility and creativity, is open to receiving guidance in Italy as he aims to unlock his full potential. Alongside fellow countryman Yunus Musah, who provides support from midfield, Pulisic continues to adapt and contribute to Milan's attacking line. With the right guidance and dedication, Pulisic has the opportunity to grow into a key leadership role at AC Milan, making a lasting impact on the team.